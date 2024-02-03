Occupiers want to break through our defense line in direction of Chasiv Yar - AFU

The situation in the Bakhmut and Lyman-Kupiansk directions remains tense.

Illia Yevlash, head of the press service of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, informed about this on the air of the national telethon "Yedini Novyny", Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The situation in the zone of the OSGT "Khortytsia" remains steadily tense. The enemy continues to transfer its reserves to the line of contact. In particular, in the Bakhmut direction, one of the key goals is to break through our defense line in the direction of the settlement of Chasiv Yar," Yevlash said.

According to him, in the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 415 times. It was possible to eliminate 100 occupiers, as well as 48 units of the enemy's weapons and city equipment.

In the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, the enemy is conducting active offensive actions. Combat clashes are taking place. So, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders had to repulse enemy attacks 11 times, 5 times the enemy used aviation. In addition, the occupiers shelled the positions of the Defense Forces 574 times. Yevlash reported that it was possible to eliminate 111 occupiers, as well as to destroy 11 samples of enemy military equipment.

Read more: Heavy fighting continues for Tabaiivka, artillery dueling goes on - Defence Forces

"Also, five shelters flew into the air with the occupants," he added.