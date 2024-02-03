Russia declares banana war on Ecuador after country’s promise to transfer weapons to Ukraine

Rosselkhoznadzor has asked the Ministry of Agriculture of Ecuador to suspend the certification of bananas of five Ecuadorian companies from 5 February due to the alleged detection of a dangerous quarantine pest.

However, the decision to stop exporting bananas was made after threats from the Russian Foreign Ministry and Ecuador's decision to transfer Russian-made equipment to the United States, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

Last month, the Ecuadorian government announced that it would accept Washington's offer to exchange weapons produced in Russia and Ukraine for modern American equipment worth $200 million.

The United States said that the weapons it would receive from Ecuador would be sent to Ukraine to "help strengthen its forces on the battlefield against Russia".

After that, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attacked Ecuador for the decision to transfer Russian equipment to the United States. According to her, Ecuador made this decision under "serious pressure from the outside".

