In Avdiivka direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back enemy, in day near Novokalynove and Avdiivka, they repelled 27 attacks - General Staff of AFU

Over the past day, 66 combat engagements took place.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the OSGY "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, 5 enemy attacks were repelled near Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled eight occupants' attacks in the areas of Serebryany forestry, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Terny, and Yampolivka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the AFU repelled three enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, over the past day, the Defence Forces repelled 27 enemy attacks near Novokalynove and Avdiivka and another 3 attacks near Pervomaisk in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where they repelled seven attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, our defenders repelled three attacks south of Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an enemy attack near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 5 unsuccessful assault operations.