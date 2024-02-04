White House opposes bill on aid to Israel without Ukraine

The US presidential administration opposes the House bill to help Israel without additional money for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre.

"For months, the administration has been working with a bipartisan group of senators on a national security agreement that will secure our border and provide support to the people of Ukraine and Israel. Just as the text of the bill is nearing completion, House Republicans are resorting to their latest cynical political maneuver," the official said.

The Biden administration emphasizes that Israel's security should not be a "political game".

"We strongly oppose this ploy, which will not help secure the border, will not help the people of Ukraine defend themselves against Putin's aggression, and will deny humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians, most of them women and children, for whom Israel has opened a route," Jean-Pierre said.

As a reminder, on 3 February, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that next week there would be a vote on a bill to provide more than $17 billion in aid to Israel.