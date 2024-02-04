Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 388,750 people (+810 per day), 6,343 tanks, 9,331 artillery systems, 11,818 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 388,750 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 02.04.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 388,750 (+810) people,
- tanks - 6343 (+2) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 11818 (+13) units,
- artillery systems - 9331 (+31) units,
- MLRS - 979 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 663 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 332 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 324 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 7173 (+12),
- cruise missiles - 1848 (+1),
- ships/boats - 24 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12393 (+41) units,
- special equipment - 1479 (+6)