After strikes on "Belbek", Russians are trying to find most safe starting points for themselves - OC "South"

The occupiers maintain superiority in the air, but they are trying to find the most safe launch points for their strikes on the airfield in Crimea.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine, the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Obviously, they are trying to find the safest starting points for themselves. They are not approaching the areas where it was a painful lesson for them, but, however, we continue our work so that the enemy's aviation becomes less and the confirmation of this is the effective work on the "Belbek" airfield, where minus three (planes, - ed. ) again," she stated.

At the same time, Humenyuk noted that despite the loss of aircraft, the advantage of the Russian Federation in the air remains, but the Ukrainian defense forces are trying to "equalize it as much as possible."

"In particular, and precisely the same lesson I was talking about, that they are afraid that the use of aviation on those boundaries, directions, and distances that they allowed themselves before, will be critical for them. In addition, they seriously complain about our very powerful work to destroy their drones. That is, they are increasing the use of FPV drones, but this is not effective, because we are finding countermeasures," the speaker stated.

Strike on occupied Crimea on January 31: What is known

On January 31, explosions rang out repeatedly on the occupied peninsula.

Photos and videos of air defense operations were published on the network, and they also wrote about the fire in the area of the Belbek airfield.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that 20 missiles attacked the occupied peninsula. All of them were allegedly destroyed by Russian air defense.

At the same time, Russian mass media announced that the Belbek airfield had been attacked. The information was confirmed by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

