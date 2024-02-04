Russian units have entrenched themselves on one of streets on northern outskirts of Avdiivka, fighting is going on - Butusov

Russian troops advance into Avdiivka’s built-up area, street fighting continues in the city

This was reported on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov.

According to him, Russian troops have entrenched themselves in a street on the northern outskirts of Avdiivka.

"If you measure in a straight line, the enemy's advanced units are about a kilometer and a half from the entrance to the city. Two weeks ago, the enemy managed to enter two streets on the southern outskirts of the city. The situation is critical," Butusov writes.

He also noted that the 110th Mechanised Brigade, as well as several attached units, are fighting an enemy that is several times superior in strength and is constantly using fresh replenishment for its infantry.

"Avdiivka needs fresh reserves and rotation of units of the heroic 110th Brigade, which maintains control despite absolute exhaustion after almost two years of continuous fighting in the city. Ammunition is also needed - supplies are also extremely low, and the enemy has a great advantage in munitions," the statement said.

Read it on Censor.NET: Russians are moving marching replenishment for assault groups to Avdiivka, have created a significant advantage in reserves and infantry units - Butusov

"The weak point is, as always, the interaction and procedure for the use of all forces and means at the level of operational and tactical command. Lies in reports at the general level, the desire to reassure themselves and not irritate the top leadership with 'bad news' are very harmful. And the top leadership wants to hear only positive, not critical information. That's why there is no adequate response to changes in the situation," Butusov adds.

According to him, the enemy has launched a real hunt for Ukrainian drone operators in the city - any buildings and antennae are subject to artillery strikes and bombardment by guided aerial bombs. Russian aircraft are bombing virtually unhindered.

At the same time, the enemy is suffering significant losses, and the advance is coming at a heavy price. However, the enemy is concentrating reserves near Avdiivka much faster than the Ukrainian command.

Read it on Censor.NET: Two occupiers "self-destruct" on a mine. Video of the drone

On Monday, my foundation will buy a batch of control stations for Ukrainian drone operators of the 110th Brigade in Avdiivka to replace those destroyed by shelling and bombing, and we will stockpile antennas and control stations so that the soldiers can immediately take backup equipment after a hit.