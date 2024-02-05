During day, 78 combat clashes took place, most attacks of enemy were repelled in Avdiivka direction by AFU - General Staff

There were 78 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled attacks in six sectors.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 3 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 31 enemy attacks in the area of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and 13 more attacks near Tonenke, Sjeverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 14 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks north of Pryiutne and Robotino in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 3 unsuccessful assault actions.