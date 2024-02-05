"Army of Drones" already has 67 UAV strike companies - Ministry of Digital Transformation
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
"Currently, 67 strike companies are working under the new doctrine and approach to management, which show effective results. From June 2023 to January 2024, they hit more than 14 thousand enemy targets. These are tanks, armored personnel carriers, strongholds, etc. We have cases when 80 pieces of equipment were destroyed in one night," the ministry said.
According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, another area of the Army of Drones is operator training.
"The project has trained almost 20 thousand UAV operators. We have engaged 33 partner schools to train operators. In this way, we are developing an approach where money follows the military," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.
"The Army of Drones" launched the development of not only the UAV market, but also the entire defense-tech sector in Ukraine, the ministry's press service added.