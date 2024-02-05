"Army of Drones" already has 67 UAV strike companies - Ministry of Digital Transformation

As of today, 67 UAV strike companies are already operating within the "Army of Drones". Between June 2023 and January 2024, they hit more than 14,000 enemy targets.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Currently, 67 strike companies are working under the new doctrine and approach to management, which show effective results. From June 2023 to January 2024, they hit more than 14 thousand enemy targets. These are tanks, armored personnel carriers, strongholds, etc. We have cases when 80 pieces of equipment were destroyed in one night," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, another area of the Army of Drones is operator training.

Read more: Operators of "Army of Drones" destroyed 307 units of Russian equipment and almost 370 occupiers in week, - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

"The project has trained almost 20 thousand UAV operators. We have engaged 33 partner schools to train operators. In this way, we are developing an approach where money follows the military," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

"The Army of Drones" launched the development of not only the UAV market, but also the entire defense-tech sector in Ukraine, the ministry's press service added.

Read more: One million FVP drones by 2024 is "quite realistic goal" – Ministry of Digital Transformation