Ukraine and Germany can sign document on security guarantees at earliest opportunity - Ambassador Makeev

The document on security guarantees for Ukraine is currently being finalised with Germany.

This was stated by Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We would like to sign the agreement as soon as possible... We are looking for an opportunity," the diplomat said, without answering directly whether the agreement could be signed in the coming days, for example, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, as some media reported.

At the same time, Makeev hinted that such an opportunity "automatically arises".

The signing requires not only Ukraine's readiness, but also the readiness of the German side, and most importantly, the readiness of the text, he said, and assured that the negotiating teams are working to make it happen as soon as possible.

The Ambassador reminded that several rounds of negotiations between the teams of both sides had already taken place. Recently, a large Ukrainian negotiating team headed by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva and including high-ranking officials, including Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi, Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra, Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Kachka and others, visited Berlin. These politicians represented different sectors to be included in the document.