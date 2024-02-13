Polish farmers block sixth checkpoint on border with Ukraine - State Border Guard Service

On Tuesday, 13 February, Polish farmers began blocking traffic near the Korczowa-Krakivets checkpoint. This is the sixth checkpoint blocked by the Poles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Around 14:00, Polish farmers began a protest near the Korczowa checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian Krakivets checkpoint.

According to their Polish colleagues, the picketers plan to block the movement of trucks travelling to Ukraine for one hour.

"There will be no blocking of passenger transport," the statement said.

Earlier, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said that Polish farmers had blocked five checkpoints on the border with Ukraine as of the morning of 13 February. In particular, Yagodyn, Rava-Ruska, Shehyni, Ustyluh and Uhryniv.