Russians dropped explosives in yard of house in Havrylivka, Kherson region: 2 people injured

Russian invaders attacked a residential building in Havrylivka, Kherson region, injuring 2 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.

"The Russian army attacked a residential building in Havrylivka from a drone. The occupiers dropped explosives from the drone in the yard of the house. Two people were injured as a result," the statement said.

A 71-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds and blast injuries. Both victims were taken to hospital.

Read more: Ukraine and Germany can sign document on security guarantees at earliest opportunity - Ambassador Makeev