Ministry of Defence held first Hackathon: 12 winners were selected

The Ministry of Defence held the first Hackathon to improve unmanned platforms at the frontline, and 12 winning ideas were identified in various areas.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Ministry of Defence received more than 2,000 applications, selecting 450 developers, engineers and innovators to participate, who teamed up and presented 122 ideas.

The jury members reviewed all the presentations and identified 12 winning ideas in different areas. Among them:

creation of algorithms to accurately recognise and capture targets for further destruction;

development of advanced navigation systems;

creation of sustainable and secure communication systems;

development of solutions for high-speed (real-time) transmission of intelligence data;

development of algorithms for coordinating unmanned systems;

creation of network solutions for integration between different types of unmanned systems.

In determining the winners, the jury took into account the readiness of the idea for implementation and scaling, as well as the timing of implementation.

It is reported that each winner will receive $10,000 from D3 Venture Capital Firm and Kyiv School of Economics to refine or scale their developments. Among them are foreign teams that presented ready-made technical solutions.

"Hackathons from the Ministry of Defence will become regular. The Ministry of Defence will be the main driver of the industry, collecting technology needs and communicating them to manufacturers and engineers. The "Offensive of Machines" connected people who create the tools of victory. The next event is coming soon, and it will definitely be better - stay tuned," said Deputy Minister of Defence Kateryna Chernogorenko.

Work with all participants continues in a digital format. Online meetings with the military, who are the end users of innovations on the battlefield, have already been scheduled.

The Machine Offensive hackathon was initiated by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. The event is co-organised by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Brave1 defence tech cluster.