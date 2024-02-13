Trump calls on NATO to support Ukraine on par with US: "We’re helping over $100bn more, that’s not right"

Former US President Donald Trump has stepped up his criticism of NATO’s level of aid to Ukraine. He called on allies to pay on a par with America.

Trump said this on the social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"We are helping Ukraine with more than $100 billion more than NATO. We have no one (in power - ed.) whom they respect, and they insist on paying much less than we do. That's not right, NATO should pay on a par with us, and now. They will do so if they are properly asked. If not, then America comes first," Trump said.

When he was president of the United States, he said, he made NATO "strong" by forcing allies to pay more to meet the 2 per cent of GDP defence spending target.

"When I told the 20 countries that weren't paying theirfair share that they had to pay, and I said without that you don't have US military protection, the money started flowing and it started coming in.

"After all these years of the United States paying the bills, it was a beautiful sight. But now that I'm not here to say, 'You have to pay,' they're back to their old ways," the former US president added.

