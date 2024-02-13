Operators of "Army of Drones" destroyed 19 tanks, 355 Russian strongholds and eliminated 315 occupants during week - Fedorov
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a telegram from Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
"Minus 44 guns and 55 trucks - report of UAV strike units
Over the past week, drones hit 19 tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, 355 strongholds and 315 occupants," the minister wrote.
Also, as can be seen from the infographic, 6 self-propelled artillery systems, 8 ammunition/fuel depots and 2 MLRS were destroyed.
It is noted that the report includes data from a company of the National Guard of Ukraine, a unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service and 15 companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Fedorov noted that the units provided video confirmation of each hit.