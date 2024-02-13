Hrynkevych case: Property of artist Sonia Moroziuk will also be seized - SBI

The property of the former fiancée of Roman Hrynkevych, suspected of fraudulently supplying clothing to the Armed Forces, will also be seized.

This was reported by the SBI Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The investigation has all the necessary decisions to arrest the property of the family of the Lviv businessman. That is, we are talking about the husband, wife, son, mother-in-law and also about the artist girl with whom the son was engaged," she said.

We are talking about two apartments in Kyiv, one in Kharkiv, and a land plot.

"I would also like to emphasize that the vast majority of this property was acquired during the war," she said.

Sapian reminded that in addition to Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynevych and his son Roman, three other citizens who cooperated with the businessman were suspected of fraud and participation in a criminal organization.

"That means their property is also under arrest," she added.

Earlier it was reported that the artist Sonya Moroziuk, who called herself the fiancée of Roman Hrynkevych, a suspect in the embezzlement of funds from the Defense Ministry, pledged two apartments and a gallery in Kyiv as collateral for the loan agreements.

Hrynkevych's Case

Earlier it was reported that the construction companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych received contracts worth UAH 1.5 billion from the Ministry of Defense in 2023 to supply summer clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces. At least 17 contracts have been canceled.

Censor.NET also wrote that SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while he was trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department with $500,000. According to media reports, it was Ihor Hrynkevych. His face was revealed by law enforcement through anonymous telegram channels.

On December 29, it became known that a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, offered a bribe of $500,000 to the head of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. It was also reported that the Ministry of Defense had one unexpired contract with Hrynkevych's company, which supplies food to the military in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

On January 22, 2023, at 6:50 a.m., law enforcement officers detained Roman Hrynkevych in Odesa while he was trying to leave the country. In the evening, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed on Hrynkevych a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention until March 17 with an alternative bail of over UAH 500 million.

