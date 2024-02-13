Erdoğan: Turkey believes in possibility of "just peace" between Ukraine and Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a just peace between Ukraine and Russia is possible.

He said this during the World Government Forum (WGS), which is taking place in Dubai, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We have taken on the responsibility to ensure a ceasefire during the Russian-Ukrainian war and then pave the way for permanent peace. The Istanbul process has shown that the parties can gather and meet at a minimum of moments. The Black Sea Initiative has prevented the food crisis from deepening further," the Turkish leader said.

According to Erdogan, Turkey has taken many political, diplomatic, and economic steps to end the "conflict".

"They (the steps - Ed.) were aimed at extinguishing the fire, not at starting it. Despite the bloodshed, destruction, and pain, we still believe that a just peace is possible. I hope we will continue to intensify our efforts to achieve this," he added.