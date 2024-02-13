Russia announces its intention to withdraw from OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

By 21 February, the Russian State Duma and the Federation Council plan to decide on the termination of Russia’s membership in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

According to Censor.NET, citing The Insider, this was stated by the head of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin.

According to the report, Volodin called the OSCE PA "an absolutely non-independent politicised organisation that dances to the tune of Washington".

"The worst thing in this situation is that we are still paying money, and we are one of the largest payers, so we need to withdraw, stop transferring funds," Volodin said.

The Parliamentary Assembly is an inter-parliamentary body that brings together 57 member states of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe. It was established in 1991 to monitor the implementation of OSCE goals, develop and implement mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution, and promote the strengthening and consolidation of democratic institutions in OSCE participating States.

In the summer of 2023, the Assembly established a parliamentary support group for Ukraine.