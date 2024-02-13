Biden urges House of Representatives to hurry up with Ukraine aid

Biden calls on the House of Representatives to follow the Senate in approving the bill with the help of Ukraine, Israel, and other countries.

This was reported by the White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We applaud the bipartisan coalition of senators who came together this morning to pass an agreement on additional funding to protect America's national security interests. This bill will allow the Ukrainian people to defend themselves against Russia's attacks," she said.

She noted that the bill "will provide Israel with everything it needs to protect its people from Hamas terrorists." In addition, the initiative will provide humanitarian aid to vulnerable people around the world, including Palestinian civilians in Gaza who have nothing to do with Hamas.

In this context, she stressed that the US President calls on the House of Representatives to immediately pass and send this document to him for signature.

"The cost of inaction is growing every day. America's leadership matters, and the world is watching what House Republicans do," the White House spokeswoman added.