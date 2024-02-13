In six months, our attack drones hit more than 14,000 targets, - Shmyhal

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukrainian strike drones have hit more than 14,000 enemy targets over the past six months.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Tuesday.

"The state has made a real revolution in regulating the creation of drones. We have adopted 20 laws and bylaws, and thanks to this, we have scaled up production by 100 times. The bureaucracy has been removed, and there is real competition among about 200 private companies in the UAV sector. UAH 40 billion has been allocated in this year's state budget for the purchase of drones. And this is not the limit," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the latest developments are already changing the course of the war, in particular, naval drones "paralysed the enemy fleet in the Black Sea and guaranteed the security of the water logistics corridor."

"Strike drones have hit more than 14,000 targets in just six months: Russian equipment, air defence, electronic warfare, and fortifications," he added.

Shmyhal emphasised that the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate branch of the armed forces will make it possible to maximise the potential of drones.