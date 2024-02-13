I’d rather relinquish some position, but I won’t allow deaths of personnel. Russian losses are 7-8 times higher than ours - Syrskyi

The Ukrainian army, according to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, cannot afford to treat its soldiers like Russian commanders who send troops on "meat assaults."

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with ZDF correspondent Katrin Eigendorf.

Syrskyi said: "For us, the main value is the life of our soldier, officer - those combat units that directly perform combat missions.

"We cannot afford an attitude like that of Russian military leaders, where they use the tactic of 'meat assaults'. I'd rather relinquish some position, but I won't allow the death of all personnel. And for them, the value of a soldier's life is actually zero. And we can see it, their losses, especially in fatalities, are 7-8 times higher than our losses, according to the latest data," he said.

"In general, losses are a very, very sensitive topic for everyone, for any country, for any society," Syrskyi summarized.

