Polish farmers plan to completely block Ukrainian freight transport on February 20

Next Tuesday, February 20, Polish farmers plan to block all checkpoints on the Ukrainian border.

This was stated by the Independent Self-Governing Trade Union of Individual Farmers "Solidarity", Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

It is noted that on February 20, all border crossings between Poland and Ukraine and roads to railway transshipment stations and seaports will be blocked.

The farmers explain that they are protesting against the uncontrolled flow of goods from Ukraine to Poland due to the EU's decision. They believe that the lack of regulation calls into question the profitability of agricultural production, processing and other agriculture-related industries.

"Therefore, on February 20, as part of a 30-day general strike of farmers, we announce that all protest activities will be focused on a complete blockade of all Polish border crossings with Ukraine and protests in the field," the union said.

Polish protesters are calling on the public to support their action. They claim that their action is aimed at "ensuring food security in the country."

The farmers' protests have been going on for many weeks now, not only in Poland but across Europe. The producers are not only against uncontrolled food from Ukraine, but also against EU rules related to the European Green Deal.

