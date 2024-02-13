We discussed our military plans for 2024 - Umierov and Syrskyi had conversation with NATO’s leadership in Europe Cavoli and Aguto

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher Cavoli and Commander of the Security Assistance Group for Ukraine Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Umierov's Facebook page.

The message reads: "Together with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, we had a conversation with our close partners - Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, and Commander of the Security Assistance Group for Ukraine, Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto.

It was a clear and substantive conversation. We discussed our military plans for 2024. The Commander-in-Chief announced the priorities. These include optimizing the structure of the Armed Forces, improving the quality of training of our military, reinforcement existing brigades and creating new ones, and meeting regular needs for weapons and equipment.

We also discussed the constant increase in electronic warfare assets to neutralize the threat of enemy drones.

Another important topic was ensuring the rotation of soldiers at the front.

There is a lot of work and decisions to be made to ensure our victory."

Read more: I’d rather relinquish some position, but I won’t allow deaths of personnel. Russian losses are 7-8 times higher than ours - Syrskyi