We must end war by reaching borders of Ukraine, we have no other option - Syrskyi

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi believes that the war with Russia should end with Ukraine’s return to its borders.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in an interview with the German TV channel ZDF, Censor.NET reports.

"We have to end the war with the reaching of our borders. This is the first thing. Because no other options are being considered. Because we simply have no other way out. And this means that everyone, the whole society, must unite around a common cause - victory," Syrskyi said.

He added that in this case "everyone needs to work hard, we need to establish production right here in Ukraine."

"This process has been launched. We need to increase production volumes, because we must rely on our own strength first and foremost. Not only on our partners, taking everything into account, but also on our own strength. And, of course, we need to improve our tactics," the Armed Forces chief said.

