Biden addressed House Speaker Johnson: "Are you for Ukraine or for Putin?"

US President Joe Biden urged House Speaker Michael Johnson to put to a vote a bill to fund Ukraine, Israel and the Pacific Partners.

"I urge the Speaker to allow the full House of Representatives to express their views and not allow a minority of the most radical voices in the room to block this bill from even coming to a vote," Biden said in a special televised address on the bill.

The US President called this document "critically important" which must be passed on.

"This bill provides urgent funding for Ukraine so that it can continue to defend itself against Putin's vicious offensive. In recent weeks, we've all seen the horrific stories: Ukrainian soldiers running out of artillery shells, Ukrainian units sharing ammunition to defend themselves, Ukrainian families worried that the next Russian strike will plunge them into darkness forever, or worse," Biden said.

According to Biden, support for this bill will send a clear message to Ukrainians and US allies around the world "that America can be trusted. America can be relied upon, and that America stands for freedom."

To support the Ukraine funding bill is to stand up to Putin, Biden said, and to oppose it is to play into Putin's hands. You have to decide whether you are for Ukraine or for Putin, he added: "We never bow to anyone, and certainly not to Vladimir Putin."

If the Russian president is not stopped now, Biden stressed, the costs to the United States and its partners will increase significantly, as Putin's appetite will only grow.

According to President Biden, although this bill provides for the shipment of military equipment to Ukraine, the money for this equipment is actually invested and spent in the United States. "Not only does this support American jobs and American communities, it will allow us to invest, maintain and strengthen our defence manufacturing capabilities," the President stressed.

"It (the bill - ed.) provides for the allocation of money right here in the US. In places like Arizona, where Patriot missiles are built; Alabama, where Javelin missiles are built; Pennsylvania, Ohio and Texas, where artillery shells are made," Biden said.

As a reminder, on 13 February 2024, the United States Senate supported a package bill to provide $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. More than $60 billion will be allocated for Ukraine.