On the morning of February 14, it became known that three people were killed in the shelling of Selydove in Donetsk oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Selydivske RMA.

"There are 12 wounded and 3 dead people in Selydove as a result of nighttime enemy shelling," the statement said.

Nine apartment buildings and the building of the central city hospital were damaged.

