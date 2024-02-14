71 combat engagements took place in frontline over last day, enemy attacks in 7 sectors - General Staff

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at military but also at numerous civilian targets in our country.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 159 air strikes, fired 162 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as critical infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

Air strikes were carried out: Kruhle in Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Terny, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Orlivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Dolyna, Zhovta Krucha, Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region; Krynky in Kherson region.

More than 100 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

Situation in the East

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 2 enemy attacks near Yampolivka in Donetsk and Bilohorivka in Luhansk regions.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and another 4 attacks near Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation 27 times.

No enemy offensives were registered in the Novopavlivka sector.

Situation in the South

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks east of Mala Tokmachka and Robotino in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 5 unsuccessful assault actions.