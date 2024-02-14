Russia is ready to end war "diplomatically". Russia will not return captured territory - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced his country’s alleged readiness to end the war against Ukraine politically and diplomatically. At the same time, Moscow wants to keep the occupied Ukrainian territories for itself.

He said this during a speech in the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

"We remain open to a political and diplomatic settlement based on the consideration of our legitimate interests, based on the realities that have developed over the years and which have now led to the current situation," Lavrov said.

He also said that "Western countries" do not want to take into account Moscow's interests and the realities on the "ground". Therefore, according to Lavrov, "there are no options for an agreement yet".

"However, in the absence of serious proposals from those who declared war on us and (taking into account) their unwillingness to consider either our interests or the realities on the ground, it will not be possible to talk at the negotiating table for the time being. There are no such options," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

He also said that "Washington and its allies are not giving up their dreams of inflicting a strategic defeat on us".

The Russian army, according to Lavrov, is allegedly "successfully operating" in the "Ukrainian theatre of operations", and "in the West, they are no longer talking about their victory, but about how to prevent Putin from winning".