Russians dispel information about offensive in north and occupation of Sumy. It’s fake - military administration

The Sumy city military administration denied reports of an alleged enemy offensive in northern Ukraine.

The head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Oleksiy Drozdenko, wrote about this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is spreading information about an offensive in the north and the occupation of Sumy. There is no real threat. And our Armed Forces are strong and ready to fight back," he said.

Drozdenko urged not to believe fakes and not to be manipulated.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi: They send messages of provocative nature on my behalf

Earlier, the media reported that information about the enemy's alleged plans to launch a new offensive, in particular in northern Ukraine from the Sumy direction, was spread online.