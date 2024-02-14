NATO allies aim to further strengthen Ukraine’s defense industry - Stoltenberg

The defense industry of NATO allies is working with Ukraine on interoperability and standardization.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of defense ministers, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"We welcome the efforts of all allies, including the EU, to further strengthen the Ukrainian defense industry," he said.

Stoltenberg emphasized that Ukrainians "have demonstrated ingenuity and skill when it comes to producing more weapons, developing new weapons and, last but not least, in combining different types of technologies such as drones, maritime drones, which are capable of "inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces that are also far in the rear, including ships in the Black Sea."

"When it comes to the production of 155 mm shells, we are working with Ukrainians, the defense industry of our allies is working with Ukrainians and, as part of a comprehensive assistance package, we are working on interoperability, standardization, which is part of Ukraine's progress towards NATO," the Alliance Secretary General summarized.

