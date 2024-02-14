Tarnavskyi: Ruscists have carried out largest number of air strikes in Tavria operational area since beginning of year

During the day, the Russian invaders carried out 73 air strikes in the area of the Tavria operational-strategic group (OSG).

This was reported by the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians have carried out the largest number of air strikes on the operational area of the Tavria OSG since the beginning of the year. We are standing by! The operational situation in the areas of responsibility of the Tavria OSG remains under control. Our forces continue to conduct a defensive operation, inflicting significant losses on the enemy," the statement said.

Over the past day, the Russians lost 610 people and 50 pieces of weapons and military equipment. In particular, these are 5 tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1 air defense system, 14 vehicles.

"263 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed. In particular, 16 drones were shot down by small arms.



In total, the enemy carried out 73 air strikes in the operational area of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops (the most since the beginning of the year), carried out 54 assault actions and 1051 artillery attacks," summarized Tarnavskyi.

