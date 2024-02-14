British Defence Secretary Shapps on destruction of Russian Caesar Kunikov: Reminder of how Ukraine can win war with our funding

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps commented on the destruction of the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Today I will meet with allies at a global conference to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The sinking of another Putin warship will be a powerful reminder of how Ukraine can win this war with our funding," he said.

Shapps stressed that every country should step up to help protect the "freedom front".

Destruction of the Russian Caesar Kunikov

The DIU added that the Russian large amphibious assault ship had been moored for 10 days at a specialized berthing wall, the so-called "boat slip," from which the occupiers load ships with military weapons and equipment.

"According to a preliminary visual assessment of the ship's draft, the Caesar Kunikov was loaded during the sinking," the press service adds.

Earlier, the media reported that on the morning of February 14, the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov was attacked in the Black Sea.

Later, the DIU noted that on 14 February 2024, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of Russia.

"The successful mission was carried out by the special forces of the Group 13 of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. The special operation was made possible with the support of the United24 platform. The enemy ship was attacked by Magura V5 maritime strike drones off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea near the city of Alupka," the statement said.

As a result, the Caesar Kunikov sustained critical holes in its port side and began to sink. It is symbolic that the Russian officer after whom the ship was named was killed exactly 101 years ago.

The occupiers' search and rescue operation was unsuccessful.