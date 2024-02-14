Ukrainian carriers to organize protest at border in response to Polish actions

Starting February 15, Ukrainian carriers plan to launch a protest at the Yagodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint in response to the actions of Polish farmers who are blocking truck traffic across the Ukrainian-Polish border.

This was reported by the head of the public organization "Carriers of the Western Region" Vitalii Kotsenko, reports Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Its participants will record the facts of bypassing the blockade from the Polish border. They plan not to let in those Polish drivers who have traveled to Ukraine outside the general queue.

"They let one car through per hour, and it's not a Ukrainian but a Polish driver," explained Kotsenko.

The duration of the protests by Ukrainian carriers will depend on the situation on the Polish side of the border. The passage of buses will not be blocked.