Austin at opening of 19th Ramstein: "Ukraine will not give up, and we will not give up"

The US Secretary of Defence at the opening of the 19th Ramstein meeting, which will discuss Ukraine’s needs, including artillery ammunition and air defence missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"The Kremlin is sinking deeper into the isolation it has caused for itself, but this coalition of about 50 countries is here to get to work. Our allies and partners continue to bear the burden of our shared security. Today, we will work together to address Ukraine's immediate needs, including its urgent need for more artillery munitions and air defence missiles. And what we call the coalition of the willing is moving forward," he said.

Austin explained that this means building up the future artillery forces of the Ukrainian army and providing it with sufficient ammunition.

"It means equipping Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets and the infrastructure to maintain them. And it means that Ukraine has an integrated and multi-layered air defence network to protect civilians, cities and its skies. The Kremlin's brutality is particularly evident during another winter. Russian troops are firing ballistic missiles at Ukrainian cities and attacking with Iranian drones. But Ukraine continues to challenge Moscow and fight for its sovereign rights. And we will continue to move forward to provide Ukraine with both short-term and long-term support," the Pentagon chief added.

Austin added that Putin's unjustified war of aggression poses a serious challenge to security instability in Europe and beyond. And Russia's invasion is a frontal attack on the international order, hard-won after the Second World War, which condemns aggression, protects the sovereignty of states and opposes human rights violations.

"Therefore, the outcome of Ukraine's struggle against Putin and his imperial aggression will help determine global security for decades. And for principled people and conscious governments, standing aside while Ukraine fights for its existence is not an option. Ukraine will not surrender, and we will not surrender," the US Secretary of Defence concluded.