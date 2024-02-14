Germany will supply Ukraine with three to four times more ammunition this year - Pistorius

This year, Germany will provide Ukraine with three to four times more ammunition than last year.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Thus, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius noted that his country has allocated 3.5 billion euros for the production of ammunition. This will allow Ukraine to supply three to four times more artillery shells in 2024 than in 2023.

The minister noted the growing dynamics in the ammunition issue, which has a positive impact on both Ukraine and Germany.

