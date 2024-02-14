Four civilians killed in Donetsk region as result of Russian shelling on 14 February - RMA

Four people died in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling, two others were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram.

"Four more people died today as a result of Russian shelling in the Donetsk region. Two elderly women were killed in Avdiivka, and two men in Bogatyr of the Velykonovosilkovo community," Filashkin wrote.

In addition, two people were injured in Bohatyr. Seven private houses, a pharmacy and a shop were damaged in the village.

"The enemy is deliberately hitting civilians in the region. Anyone who still stays in Donetsk region is exposing themselves to mortal danger," said the head of the RMA.

