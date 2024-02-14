10 countries signed IT Coalition Cooperation Agreement. This is first such agreement within framework of capability coalitions

The 10 member states of the IT Coalition completed the signing of the Cooperation Agreement.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated on Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

The signatories to the agreement are:

Estonia and Luxembourg (as the leading countries);

Belgium;

Denmark

Iceland;

Italy;

Latvia;

Lithuania;

Netherlands;

Ukraine.

The UK also completed the process of joining the IT Coalition by signing a Declaration of Intent.

"I am confident that we will be able to attract even more partners to digitalise our army," commented Rustem Umerov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

It is noted that the Agreement enshrines the desire of the participating states to assist Ukraine over the next 6 years to build interoperable IT infrastructure of the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

"Thanks to the coalition, we will be able to exchange experience in the use of innovative technologies and implement joint projects. The IT Coalition is a powerful and effective platform for our interaction," added Deputy Minister of Defence Kateryna Chernohorenko.