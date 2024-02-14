100 Georgian citizens put on Russia’s wanted list for defending Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put 100 Georgian citizens on the wanted list who fought or are fighting on the side of Ukraine against Russia.

This information is listed in the Russian Interior Ministry's wanted database, Censor.NET reports, citing Mediazona.

Dozens of politicians and officials from Europe, as well as many high-ranking Ukrainian military officers and hundreds of people considered by Russian investigators to be "foreign mercenaries" in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are wanted in Russia. As of early February, 96,752 people were wanted in criminal cases.

The wanted cards do not indicate the article under which a person is being prosecuted, so it is almost impossible to distinguish political affiliations from the general population, the newspaper writes.

"Mediaphone was able to identify 396 people from 36 countries wanted for mercenarism in the wanted database.

The largest group - one hundred people - are Georgian citizens, probably associated with the Georgian Legion. In addition, criminal cases have been opened against 93 British citizens and 62 from Belarus (they are probably wanted as members of the Kastus Kalinowski regiment).

"The Georgian Legion, which is fighting in Ukraine against the Russian Federation, writes that in this way the aggressor "recognises the effectiveness" of Georgian citizens. "Because of their service in the Ukrainian army, the largest number of criminal cases in Russia are against Georgian citizens. They recognise our effectiveness!" - the statement reads.

Earlier it was reported that Russia had put on the wanted list dozens of European, in particular Latvian, politicians and officials, as well as many high-ranking Ukrainian military officials and hundreds of people declared by Moscow to be "foreign mercenaries" who are fighting together with Ukrainians against the Russian invaders. Russia's wanted list includes 59 of the 68 members of the Latvian Saeima who voted to withdraw from the agreement on monuments with Russia.

The Russian Interior Ministry's wanted list also includes more than a hundred officials and politicians from Eastern Europe who were prosecuted after the demolition of Soviet monuments in their countries. Among them are Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairis.