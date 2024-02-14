Cameron: US, UK and Europe must help Ukraine for global security

The United States, the United Kingdom, European, and other allies must show strength and help Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression for the sake of global security.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron writes about this in his column for The Hill, Censor.NET reports.

"We have proven that the danger of escalation is illusory. The UK has been the first to provide everything from anti-tank weapons to artillery and tanks, and now long-range weapons such as Storm Shadow missiles. Every time Putin rattles his guns, scaring of escalation, it is empty rhetoric," he wrote.

Cameron called on the United States, Britain, European, and other allies to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's completely unjustified aggression.

The British Foreign Secretary believes that "our shared history shows how foolish it is to submit to tyrants in Europe who believe in redrawing borders by force". He stressed that he did not want the West to show the weakness it showed towards Nazi Germany's leader Adolf Hitler in the 1930s, as it cost many more lives to stop him.

"I don't want us to show the weakness we showed to Putin in 2008 when he invaded Georgia, or the uncertainty of the response in 2014 when he seized Crimea and much of Donbas before we pay a much higher price for his aggression in 2022," Cameron stressed.

The Minister called for the West to demonstrate the strength it has shown since 2022, when it helped Ukraine liberate half of the territory seized by Putin, all without any NATO troop casualties.

"So let's do it. This is at the heart of what both parties in the United States stand for. This is what both our countries stand for. We are fighting aggression. We stand for freedom. We support our friends. We are showing this dangerous, uncertain world that we are unwavering in our will. And we are winning," Cameron stressed.