In Berdiansk and Melitopol, occupants kidnap people and accuse them of terrorism - Head of RMA Fedorov

In occupied Melitopol and Berdiansk, Russians detain people on the street and then accuse them of terrorism.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

He said that residents of Berdiansk and Melitopol recently witnessed the kidnapping of men by armed occupiers. The Melitopol resident was taken when he went out to throw away the garbage.

Fedorov added that the whereabouts of dozens of TOT members abducted at the beginning of the occupation are unknown. Men and women of all ages and occupations are being held captive.

According to him, the abductees are being labeled as "terrorists and extremists" - since the beginning of 2024, the Russians have included seven residents of the Zaporizhzhia region in the list of "terrorists and extremists".

"All these men were kidnapped, made confessions under torture, and now they are being tried in Erfia for 'international terrorism'. No one can feel safe in the occupation!" the head of the RMA emphasized.

Read more: Over 1.2 thousand residents of Zaporizhzhia region are in Russian captivity - Fedorov