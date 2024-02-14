Russians shelled Stepnohirsk and surrounding area with Grads: electricity, communication, water supply and heating were cut off in settlements

On February 14, the Russian army shelled Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region and its surroundings twice with Grads. Power supply lines were damaged.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Stepnohirsk. Long-suffering, but unbreakable. This afternoon, the occupiers shelled the village with Grads, and in the late afternoon they struck the outskirts again," the statement reads.

Power supply lines were damaged. The surrounding settlements were left without electricity, communication, internet and water supply. Stepnohirsk is also without heating and now without communication.

According to the RMA, rescuers, utility companies, and power engineers are doing their best to help people. But it is extremely difficult because of the enemy's aggressive actions.

