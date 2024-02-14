Russians conducted four missile attacks, 91 air strikes, 83 attacks from MLRS during February 14 - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the strikes of the Russian occupiers on February 14, 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its official Facebook page.

The statement reads: "The enemy launched 4 missile strikes, 91 air strikes, and fired 83 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as critical infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged."

