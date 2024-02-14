Ministry of Justice proposes to allow mobilization of citizens with criminal record

The Ministry of Justice proposes to revise the legal provision on military registration and the possibility of mobilizing former convicts.

This was stated by the head of the department Denis Maliuska, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.

The head of the Ministry of Justice emphasized that the issue is not about "allowing" convicts to serve in the army, and not about how many people are willing among this category of people. "No one is going to ask them. At least, this is our position. It is the duty of every citizen to defend the state," said Maliuska.

The minister emphasized that the fact that a citizen once committed a crime and received some kind of punishment - not necessarily a prison term - and is now or has always been at large is not a reason not to defend the homeland.

"In any case, the decision to mobilize or not to mobilize a citizen with a criminal record should not be made by such a citizen, but by our TCR ( territorial centre for recruitment) authorities. This is our position and we will ask deputies to support it," Malyuska said.

The head of the Ministry of Justice emphasized that we are talking about "tens of thousands of people". "I frankly do not understand why everyone is obliged to defend the state, and this is an honorable duty, but someone who committed a crime long ago, even the smallest one, why is he suddenly not obliged to defend his homeland?" Maliuska said.

The Ministry of Justice is currently working on another issue - those who are in prison. In this case, he said, the approach will be "a little different." The Ministry of Justice wants to allow the TCRs to determine who they need and who they don't.

