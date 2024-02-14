19-year-old boy wounded in Kherson daytime shelling dies in hospital - RMA

A 19-year-old man who was injured in the leg during Russian shelling of the city on the afternoon of February 14 died in a Kherson hospital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Unfortunately, a person died because of enemy shelling. A 19-year-old man who was injured this afternoon died in the hospital. Doctors fought for his life to the last," Prokudin wrote.

The RMA expressed sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

As a reminder, this afternoon the Russian army shelled Kherson, injuring three people.