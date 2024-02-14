Congressional Republicans are siding with Putin by opposing aid to Ukraine - White House

Republicans who are blocking the bill on additional funding for national security needs are opposed to the US defence industry and are helping Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This was stated by the White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre, Censor.NET reports with reference to Voice of America.

According to her, the Republicans who rejected the bipartisan border security agreement last week sided with Donald Trump and are playing into his political interests in the presidential race.

"When faced with the choice of standing with President Biden and the Border Patrol union to secure our border, Republicans in Congress have instead sided with Donald Trump, fentanyl, human traffickers and smugglers - all out of politics. They rely on Trump's values and oppose our defence industrial base, NATO, Ukraine, and our interests in the Indo-Pacific. They have a chance to learn a valuable lesson. Stop what you are doing and put our national security first," Jean Pierre said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that he did not plan to vote on the international aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in the near future, after the Senate approved it on 13 February. In order to become law, the bill must be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by the US President.

The White House responded to Speaker Johnson's statements. Biden administration spokesperson Jean-Pierre said that the speaker was "negotiating with himself", as he first called for border security to be included in the national security agreement, then rejected the Senate proposal that included these requirements, and now protests against the agreement that does not cover this issue.

"He is killing the bills himself. By doing what they are doing (Republicans blocking aid - ed.) I think the speaker is confused, he doesn't understand what his job is, which is to bring a bill to the floor for a vote, and it will get bipartisan support," the White House spokeswoman said.

She added that the US administration will continue to put pressure on Congress to approve additional funding for the partners.

"It's not about politics, it's about national security needs. It's critical to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, that Israel has what they need to defend themselves against a terrorist organisation. And it is also important to provide humanitarian aid, people are waiting for it," Jean Pierre said.

