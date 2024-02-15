Social networks report massive fire at an oil depot near Kursk, Russia. VIDEO

On the night of 15 February, a massive fire broke out at an oil depot in Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Local authorities claim an alleged attack by an unknown drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by local telegram channels and Governor Roman Starovoit.

Information about a massive fire near Kursk around midnight was posted online. It was claimed that an oil depot tank was on fire.

At the same time, it was initially stated that the cause of the fire was unknown. Footage of the fire was also posted on the Internet.

Read more: Oil refinery in Tuapse halted after SSU drone strikes – Reuters

Watch more: Explosions heard in Kursk, Russia, governor reports about UAVs. VIDEO