Russia launches another missile strike (updated)
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of AFU
Russia launched TU-95MS and "Kalibr" missiles from the sea.
Around 5.44 a.m., the first X-101 missiles with TU-95MS entered through Sumy region and are headed for Kyiv region.
Air defense is operating in the regions.
6:00 a.m. - Missiles are maneuvering from Kyiv region to Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions.
6:05 a.m. - a group of missiles in your direction, Rivne
6:08 a.m. - a guided missile, probably an X-59, in the direction of Dnipro!
6:10 a.m. - missiles are in the Vinnytsia region in the eastern direction.
6:12 a.m. - enemy attacks Kyiv with ballistic missiles
6:13 a.m. - explosions are heard in Dnipropetrovsk region and in Kyiv
6:22 a.m. - explosions are in Volyn region
6:31 a.m. - explosions are heard in Lviv region
7.02 a.m. - Air alert is lifted in most regions of Ukraine.