Around midnight, occupiers launched missile attack on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region, killing one person

On February 15, around midnight, Russians shelled a residential building in Chuhuiv with rockets, killing at least one person.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to "Suspilne" by the mayor Halyna Minaieva.

"At least one person was killed as a result of the shelling of Chuhuiv, which occurred around midnight. The woman's body was found in a destroyed private house," she said in a statement.

In total, two explosions were heard in the community, and experts continue to inspect the sites of Russian missile hits.

