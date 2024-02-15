Lviv: there are hits across city. PHOTO

The occupiers attacked Lviv, the consequences are being investigated.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

"Preliminarily, the blast wave smashed windows in several houses in Naukova Street. There is no information about the victims yet," the post says.

Later, Sadovyi said that according to preliminary data, more than 10 missiles were fired at the region.

"Air defense systems worked well on this attack, but we still have one hit on an infrastructure facility.

The blast wave smashed out windows in residential buildings in Naukova Street and also hit a school. We are establishing the consequences of the attack," the statement said.

Also, due to the enemy attack, buses will temporarily run along Volodymyr Velykyi Street. The tram is running as usual.

Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the RMA, said that two people were injured in the attack: a man and a woman who live in houses in Naukova Street. They have cut wounds. They were treated on the spot.