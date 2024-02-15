Over last day, 83 combat engagements took place at frontline, enemy launched 4 missile and 106 air strikes at positions of our troops and localities - General Staff

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at military but also at numerous civilian targets in our country.

Shelling of Ukraine

Over the last day, 83 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 106 air strikes, fired 95 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as critical infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

This morning, the Russian occupiers launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine, using strategic aviation. Air alert has been raised throughout the country.

Air strikes were carried out in: Novosadove, Riznykivka, Kuzminivka, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, New York, Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Lastochkino, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Shevchenko in Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotino in Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 100 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire

Situation in the North

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

Situation in the East

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack near Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 4 attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 34 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and another 6 attacks near Sjeverne and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation more than 20 times.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled an attack by the occupants south of Zolota Niva in the Donetsk region.

Situation in the South

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotino in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 7 unsuccessful assault actions.